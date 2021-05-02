Commentary: To buoy agenda's prospects, Biden spoke directly to Americans

Similarly, the polls have shown broad public backing for the kinds of tax increases that Biden hopes will pay for some of his proposals, primarily restoring the cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans that were a cornerstone of Trump’s 2017 tax cut law. But Biden devoted only five minutes of his speech to them, and public support does not always translate into congressional votes when tax increases are involved.

If most of Biden’s speech was directed at solidifying that bipartisan support for a Democratic agenda in the country, he also repeated his desire to reach out to like-minded congressional Republicans at a time when many GOP lawmakers complain he has talked more about bipartisanship than sought it.

In drafting measures to revitalize the nation’s crumbling physical infrastructure — its roads, bridges and sewers — Biden said he wanted “to meet with those who have ideas that are different, that they think are better.” But he cloaked that outreach in a warning against the kind of long, drawn-out negotiations that marked such efforts during the Obama years, declaring that “from my perspective, doing nothing is not an option.”