Commentary: Time to solve Iowa’s property tax problem

Truth in taxation forces accountability and it makes taxing authorities think twice about raising taxes. “You do it in a public setting, you notify them of what their liability increase will be on a parcel-by-parcel basis, so everybody has that full disclosure. So, there’s no automatic inflation that creeps in. There’s no automatic step-up. There’s no automatic windfall if property values increase. It keeps a lid on those property taxes. However, if they do want to raise them, they simply have to do it in that public process,” stated Cannon.

Recently Kansas and Nebraska passed laws based on Utah’s Truth-in-Taxation. The Kansas law serves as the closest example to Utah’s law because of its strength. Dave Trabert, president of the Kansas Policy Institute, argues that the new Kansas law “closes the property tax honesty gap.” “Local officials can no longer pretend to ‘hold the line’ on property taxes while taking in large increases from valuation changes. Now, they have to be honest about the entire tax increase they impose,” stated Trabert.

Kansas’s Truth-in-Taxation law is already working for taxpayers. Currently over 100 local taxing authorities are not going to increase their property taxes next year, while others are looking at small increases.