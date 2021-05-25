COMMENTARY: The GOP and the strains on the two-party system

Yet, America’s two-party system strongly incentivizes trying to keep politicos and their voters in the fold. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who a few months ago said he was done with Trump, recently put the GOP situation succinctly: “If you look at a political analysis, there’s no way this party is going to stay together without President Trump and his supporters. There is no construct where the party can be successful without him.”

Moreover, there is a brute sociological fact: Issues that resonate with a slice of the electorate, even if they offend the majority, tend to get picked up by one party or the other. In the 1990s, the GOP sidelined Patrick Buchanan and his America First platform, which featured criticism of excessive immigration, minorities and free trade. Trump campaigned on these very same themes, which neither party wanted to champion.

This is why, as Sundquist observed, “[s]ince the founding of the Republic, except for a few brief intervals, the American political system has been based on competition between two major parties.” (Which is to say nothing of the various policies that entrench the two-party system.)