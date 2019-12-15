When I moved from the congested, unfriendly, cold-hearted big city to friendly, warm-at-heart small town Mason City on Oct. 31, 2016, one of the most valuable attractions which differentiated Mason City from other small towns was that I have access to Mason City Airport, which offers passengers free parking and regular flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul, St. Louis, and Chicago. This is not just an asset to all of us living in Cerro Gordo County and beyond but a very valuable convenience which no other big city can boast for its residents.
On a cold wintery day, I drove to the airport, parked my car, rolled into the airport and was on a flight to Chicago O’ Hare international Airport with a connecting flight a few hours later to Tokyo, Japan. I returned back to Mason City a month later and guess what? My car was in the same place I had left it, safe and sound in the airport parking lot. I have done this several times and have been able to travel to Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Republic of Georgia, Armenia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Mexico, Egypt, Austria, United Arab Emirates and the list goes on.
The point is, I am very thankful and sincerely appreciative of the amenities I have here in Mason City. I can have the comforts and conveniences of small town Iowa yet be connected to a big city whenever I want.
With the airport not even 10 minutes away from home, I can park my car at no cost at the airport parking lot, hop on a flight with Air Choice One - which offers spacious first class seating and be in Chicago in just under two hours. The cost was right around $90 +/- one way; not bad for five-star service.
The complimentary parking alone is a savings of anywhere between $10 to $30 per day compared to the big city.
Mason City is a great place to live because it enables one to have an excellent quality of life, which every right-minded American seeks to have, at a cost of living that is not West Coast or East Coast Crazy and a level of service and amenities that is truly Midwest Cosmopolitan.
By birth or by choice, we are Iowans and we have access to a good quality of life.
"spacious first class seating and be in Chicago in just under two hours. The cost was right around $90 +/- one way; not bad for five-star service."
Air Choice One is a good service to have in Mason City (and I've flown it at least half a dozen times to/from Chicago), but let's be blunt: while the seats are more comfortable and roomy than main cabin seats on most airlines, the body of the plane is not. If you have any sort of back or weight issues, it may be difficult to get in and out of the plane. Five-star service sort of implies "service", of which there is none: no flight attendant, no lavatory, no beverage (but since there is no lavatory, that is probably a good thing).
If your flight is canceled, it may take more than one day to get placed on another flight due to the passenger capacity (8 seats). Something to think about when you have a connecting flight to another part of the world.
