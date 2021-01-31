Commentary: Tax reform’s potential to boost Iowa’s economy

While beneficial for all hardworking taxpayers, reducing tax rates can be difficult because taxes and spending are on different sides of the same fiscal coin. Therefore, policymakers must prioritize spending. Critics of tax reform often bring up the Kansas tax reforms from a decade ago as an example that cutting tax rates leads to deficits. What these detractors often forget – or neglect to mention – is the significant uptick in state spending was a major driver of budget problems in Kansas.

Iowa can build on the 2018 tax reform by following Indiana’s successful example. Iowa could begin by reducing both the individual and corporate tax rates. Policymakers could design specific revenue triggers, in turn allowing the rate to be reduced once a revenue target is met. States such as North Carolina have successfully utilized revenue triggers to lower tax rates, while at the same time protecting against the often-overblown concern that tax cuts would be too risky.

There is clearly more work to be done to address business and individual tax burdens, but Iowa policymakers can look to Indiana and North Carolina which have both successfully demonstrated the real benefits of tax reform that enhances economic competitiveness. Reducing tax burdens on employers who are struggling to regain strength after the COVID-19 pandemic, will be key. Moreover, it will enhance the state’s economic development and provide a better standard of living for all Iowans.

John Hendrickson is policy director of Tax Education Foundation of Iowa, a public policy think tank, and Jonathan Williams is executive vice president of policy and chief economist at the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) and co-authors the annual Rich States, Poor States report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0