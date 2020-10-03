Commentary: Step up and act like the democracy we are

The year 2020 was to be for commemorating the 100th anniversary of passage of the 19th Amendment, which, at long last, gave American women permission to vote.

As past president of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, I had the privilege of beginning the league’s nearly three-year project of enlisting and uniting dozens of Iowa organizations and entities that wanted to participate in 2020’s “Hard Won / Not Done” cavalcade of events. However -- as with most things this year-- the COVID-19 pandemic put many of the activities on hold until America can once more come together to honor those who toiled to make suffrage a reality.

Which brings us to fall of 2020 and a general election that would normally have the League of Women Voters focused on getting eligible voters registered.

Normally, our message would be how every vote counts and that democracy is not a spectator sport, etc.

But no way is 2020 a “normal” year and, instead, league members find ourselves faced with seemingly impossible obstacles. How to encourage voter participation when institutions and procedures we’ve always counted on are being called into question?