COMMENTARY: Should we be concerned about an American Taliban?

But in a recent New York Times column under the headline “The Right-Wingers Who Admire the Taliban,” Michelle Goldberg describes a surprising amount of sympathy on the right for the new rulers of Afghanistan.

Of course, the cranks weighed in. White supremacist Nick Fuentes describes the Taliban as a “conservative, religious force,” while the United States is “godless and liberal.” He says that the triumph of the Taliban is “unequivocally a positive development.”

The Proud Boys registered their admiration for the Taliban, as well: “They took back their national religion as law, and executed dissenters. Hard not to respect that.”

So much for the fringe. But Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, probably the most prominent white nationalist in America, also spoke approvingly of the Taliban: “They don’t hate their own masculinity. They don’t think it’s toxic. They like the patriarchy. Some of their women like it, too. So now they’re getting it all back.”

So maybe comparisons between the right wing and the Taliban aren’t so far-fetched after all. Neither believes in democracy. The Taliban don’t even pretend otherwise. They impose their ideology by force, with little regard for the wishes of the Afghan population.