 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COMMENTARY: Reynolds’ use of COVID cash highlights budget shell game

  • 0
092521-iowa-reynolds

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addresses the crowd at her annual fall fundraiser in the Elwell Family Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in September.

 ERIN MURPHY

Republicans work hard to sell the idea their party is the one that stands for fiscal responsibility. They are leaning heavily on that message on the federal level as Democrats approach a vote on the second of two multitrillion-dollar spending bills.

Here in Iowa, Republicans in the Legislature have for decades espoused the principle of not spending “one-time money” for ongoing expenses. So, for example, if the state received a three-year federal grant for public safety, GOP lawmakers likely would resist using the money to hire more state troopers who will still have to be paid after the federal cash is gone. Like much political rhetoric, this makes sense if you don’t look too closely.

Kathie Obradovich

Kathie Obradovich

Gov. Kim Reynolds isn’t letting any pesky principles slow her down, however, as she tosses around federal coronavirus cash like a jackpot winner in a casino ad. Last week, a state audit reported she improperly spent almost $450,000 of federal COVID-19 aid on employee salaries.

Salaries, obviously, are an ongoing expense. The audit report says 20 of the 21 employees involved were employees of the governor’s office before the pandemic and each employee was paid only their regular salary. So these weren’t temp workers or hourly employees getting overtime.

“What is not clear, is why these salaries were not included in the Governor’s budget set prior to the fiscal year and prior to the Pandemic. Based on this information, we conclude that the budget shortfall was not a result of the Pandemic,” the audit report states.

People are also reading…

Why weren’t those salaries in the governor’s budget? Well, that’s a complicated question. The Legislature hasn’t seen fit to include line items for most executive branch salary increases in the state budget for more than two decades. (Democrats in the Legislature and Gov. Chet Culver stopped approving a separate salary bill in 2009, during the national recession. Republicans have continued the practice since they took over the House majority in 2011.)

Instead, lawmakers approve a lump sum for state agencies that may or may not cover negotiated pay raises. Department managers have the authority to allocate the money as they see fit. That often means open positions are left dark or other costs are cut to cover salary increases, all without any public accountability.

Adding to the lack of transparency on salaries, the governor’s office routinely “borrows” employees who are paid by other executive branch agencies. That allows the governor to bulk up her own staff without the political cost of asking lawmakers for more money.

This audit report makes that salary shell game a big liability. It alleges the governor’s office employed more people than its budget could support and used the federal money to plug the hole. The governor’s office argues the staff were spending most of their time on COVID-19 mitigation efforts, an “allowable expense,” and the only issue in dispute is documentation of that time.

If the governor’s office can’t come up with contemporary documents, the audit recommends reimbursing the state’s coronavirus relief fund so the feds don’t claw the money back. The auditor’s report says the governor’s office has failed to produce any documentation despite being asked for it twice. State Auditor Rob Sand warned the governor’s office over a year ago that he was questioning the use of federal virus money for state salaries.

There’s a political undertone to this dispute: Reynolds, a Republican, is seeking reelection. Sand, a Democrat, has been considered a potential rival for the job, although he has not announced any 2022 plans so far. In the meantime, however, Sand is doing what GOP lawmakers refuse to do: Make sure there’s some accountability for how the governor is spending nearly $1.5 billion in federal cash.

Reynolds already had to return $21 million to the state coronavirus relief fund that Sand and the U.S. Treasury Department said she misspent on a software project that had been planned prior to the pandemic. The Legislature, which had previously refused to appropriate money for the project, ended up paying the tab.

Sand hasn’t always hit the mark with his review of the governor’s federal COVID-19 spending. In June, his office accused Reynolds of illegally using about $152,000 of federal COVID aid to promote herself through a public-service media campaign. I thought this was a stretch and so did the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, which found no violation of state ethics rules.

Even so, the Republican majority in the Legislature should recognize this latest conflict as a sign they should reform budgeting practices for state salaries. They should pass annual salary bills or require line items in department budgets for employee raises. They should forbid agencies from paying salaries for people who work in a different department. By approving lump-sum budgets for the executive branch, they should recognize they’re squandering their power over the purse strings and abdicating their responsibility. They should, but they won’t.

They should, but they won’t, scrutinize and hold the governor accountable for every dime of federal COVID-19 relief money that is pouring through her hands. They had the opportunity to do that this year and decided instead to leave all the federal aid out of the state budget, with the governor in charge of allocating the money.

Iowans should demand actual fiscal responsibility from the party that claims to own that title. They should, but they probably won’t.

WANT TO RESPOND?: Use this form to write a letter to the editor

Kathie Obradovich is the editor of the Iowa Capital Dispatch. This column is reprinted with the permission of the Dispatch.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: When a ‘chaos tourist,’ causing plenty, walks free

Editorial: When a ‘chaos tourist,’ causing plenty, walks free

What a seismic difference a trial has made to public and media perceptions of Kyle Rittenhouse. When he was charged at age 17 with shooting three men, two fatally, during racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, various media accounts described him as a rifle-toting white supremacist who drove across the border to shoot Black Lives Matters protesters in the racial unrest that followed ...

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...

Editorial: Kyle Rittenhouse and the adults in the room

Editorial: Kyle Rittenhouse and the adults in the room

What can sensible adults agree on regarding Kyle Rittenhouse, the latest young symbol on whom America can hang its devastating internal division and the newest tool for social media networks to monetize without regard to individual and societal hurt? Those who believe in the rule of law, which should be all of us, might start with the notion that a murder trial involving self-defense is no ...

Editorial: Rittenhouse case underscores why nationwide age floor of 21 is needed for guns

Editorial: Rittenhouse case underscores why nationwide age floor of 21 is needed for guns

Since 1984, the nationwide legal drinking age has been 21 for good reasons. Young people’s brains are still developing, which affects their judgment and cognitive abilities. That, along with raging hormones, boosts the chances of impulsive decision-making. It’s a dumb idea to add alcohol to an already unstable mix. It makes even less sense to add firearms to that unstable mix. Perhaps it’s ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News