COMMENTARY: Reynolds ignores needs of working families

Iowans work hard to take care of our families. We want leaders who will do what’s right so that we can do our best. But for the past decade, the needs of working families have been ignored by Corporate Kim Reynolds.

Fewer Iowans are working today than when Corporate Kim Reynolds took office. There aren't enough workers to keep schools, hospitals, and small businesses open. But Corporate Kim Reynolds continues to double down on the policies that created her workforce crisis. The ones that give the wealthy and big businesses tax breaks, while taking money away from our public schools, public safety, and health care services.

Just last week, she signed her unfair tax bill into law that rewards wealth, not work. Under her plan, Iowa’s highest earners will receive a massive tax cut, while potentially increasing taxes on the poorest in our state.

Corporate Kim Reynolds has also sold out our kids with her disastrous education policies. While Democrats in the legislature proposed investing $300 million in Iowa schools, Corporate Kim Reynolds proposed giving that $300 million to her corporate donors, robbing public schools to fund private schools instead.

And for far too long, Corporate Kim Reynolds has stood in the way of our access to healthcare. She has outsourced healthcare to private companies who get to decide whether we live or die

based on profit. And she has prevented Iowans from accessing critical health care like family planning services and abortion. Iowans understand that we are part of a community and stronger when we come together.

Unfortunately, Corporate Kim Reynolds uses divisive issues to distract us from the fact that she’s a corporate sellout who prioritizes her wealthy donors over hardworking families. Iowans want a leader who works to improve our lives, not a corporate sellout who only wants to tear us apart.

Matt Sinovic is the executive director of Progress Iowa.

