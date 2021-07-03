COMMENTARY: Reynolds' fiscal policies fend off federal overreach

The objective of ARP is to provide economic relief, but it is especially geared toward fiscally reckless states such as Illinois, New York, and California. The fiscal houses of these states are now collapsing, and they need a bailout from the federal government. Even before the pandemic these states were confronted with fiscal calamities because of their poor tax and spend policies.

The American Rescue Plan is more about expanding government than it is about economic recovery. The massive stimulus spending is also hurting the economy by creating inflation. Iowa does not even need the ARP money.

Both Governor Reynolds and Republican legislators are holding off from spending any ARP dollars. This is a wise policy. Often, federal money has strings attached, and it can lead to unintended consequences and create future financial obligations for the state. Iowa does not even need the federal dollars.

Iowa’s position entering the COVID-19 pandemic was strong due to many years of conservative budgeting practices. Governor Reynolds has always prioritized the growth of Iowa’s economy and creation of opportunities by expanding economic liberty. These values are shared by the Republican legislature that not only has controlled the growth of government spending, but also passed significant tax reform measures in 2018 and 2021.