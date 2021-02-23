Commentary: Renewable energy powers through the cold

The latest winter blast in Iowa and many parts of the country is a rare extreme weather event resulting in spikes in energy demands. Conditions including loss of access to heat or electricity in the bitter cold for hours or days for millions of individuals and families in Texas are serious and disturbing emergencies. The harsh weather amid a pandemic is creating further hardship for many. Here in Iowa, over 5,000 Iowans lost power during 30-below windchills.

It is crucial during times of crisis to maintain perspective and focus on the facts.

Some reports regarding the situation in Texas have alluded to renewable energy as part of the problem. Whether the origin of this type of suggestion is politically or otherwise motivated is not important and is better set aside during crisis times. Through my many years of public service as a legislator and utility regulator, I know the importance of acting swiftly to help those with immediate and significant needs. This should be followed by seeking to gain a measured, complete, and clear understanding of the situation. This information, combined with the background knowledge of facts about the industries, technologies, and providers, equips decision-makers with the essential tools needed to mitigate and plan for the issues in the future.