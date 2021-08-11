COMMENTARY: Remembering the legacy of Herbert Hoover

Recently, C-SPAN released its 2021 Presidential Rankings Survey and President Herbert Hoover was ranked near the bottom. Hoover’s poor ranking is no surprise as he is often viewed as a failure or below average. However, Hoover deserves better. Aug. 10 marked Herbert Hoover’s 147th birthday. Hoover was born in 1874 in the small quiet village of West Branch, Iowa. The “Chief,” as he was referred to by his friends, serves as an example as an individual who was dedicated to public service and strongly believed in American exceptionalism.

Growing up, he was shaped by his Quaker upbringing. Orphaned at a young age he went to live with an uncle in Oregon and eventually he enrolled at Stanford where he graduated with a degree in geology. Hoover’s values were shaped by moral virtue, service, and a relentless work ethic. Hoover’s view of the United States as an exceptional nation also shaped his philosophy. Hoover applied his abilities in the field of mining engineering, and he soon became known as the “Great Engineer” as his successful mining career took him to several continents and gained him considerable wealth.