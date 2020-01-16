Commentary: Reforming licensing laws will mean more jobs for Iowans

Iowa has a lot to be proud of, but we’ve fallen behind our neighbors when it comes to knocking down barriers to economic opportunity.

A major culprit: overly burdensome occupational licensing laws.

As our representatives gather in Des Moines, reforming these laws should be near the top of their agenda.

Let’s say you want to become a massage therapist. To be licensed in our state, you’ll need 600 hours of education and will have to pay $120 just to apply. On top of that, every time you need to renew your license, you’ll have to pay another $120. Just across our northern border in Minnesota, none of this applies because you don’t need a license at all.

In the same vein, if you want to be licensed as a dental assistant in Iowa, you’ll need six months of experience as a dental assistant trainee, to graduate from an accredited dental assisting program, and to pass an exam (that you have to pay $250 to take). In our neighboring states (Illinois, Missouri, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin), you won’t need to do any of this because, once again, you don’t need a license.

Are Iowans more difficult to massage than Minnesotans? Are our teeth tougher to clean than Illinoisans’ or Wisconsinites’?