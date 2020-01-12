Commentary: Promises of downtown redevelopment are being kept

On Jan. 2, 2019, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, in his state of the city address promised the citizens of Mason City that 2019 would be “one of promise.”

He and the City Council promised a multipurpose arena, a River City Renaissance project and more. I remember because I read it in an article written by Jared McNett of the Globe Gazette over a cup of coffee at a local diner in town. That was one year ago this month.

Well, the proof is definitely in the pudding and what was promised in January 2019 by the leadership of our town was delivered to the Citizens of Mason City and it arrived this year in January 2020.

Despite a heavy snowfall on the evening of Jan. 3, 2020, folks came out to witness and be a part of a celebratory milestone! The opening of the Mason City Arena and with no less than a winning hockey game by the North Iowa Bulls. I met folks from across Cerro Gordo County and as far as Minnesota who came to watch the North Iowa Bulls play against the Breezy Point North Stars. The Bulls knocked the wind out of Breezy Point!