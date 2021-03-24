COMMENTARY: Positive policy changes deserve more attention

Housing needs exist across the state in both rural and urban communities. The Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board outlined broad needs for housing and the Legislature is working, in an overwhelmingly bipartisan manner, to provide up to an additional 25,000 units through a diverse housing omnibus bill.

With work from home and virtual classes for some students, the COVID-19 pandemic further brought into focus the vast needs for broadband in both commercial, residential and industrial settings. The governor’s bold push for $450 million over three years will put Iowa ahead of neighboring states and provide a necessary competitive advantage for manufacturing and economic development potentials. Both republican and democrat legislators have supported the governor’s proposal and continue to work together to find an agreeable solution.

Combined these three efforts have accumulated over 800 votes in support through subcommittees, committees and on the floor of a chamber with less than 50 votes against in total. There is still much work to be done but there is no doubt these incredibly important baseline efforts will pass. With increased funding and positive changes to policy for childcare, housing and broadband.