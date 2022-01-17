COMMENTARY: Pandemic highlighted need for housing

The lack of affordable housing in Iowa is a challenge that must be faced, and the state has been at the forefront of addressing it.

When the pandemic started in March of 2020, no one knew how to react, nor what the immediate future held, there were many unknowns. What became very clear was that housing was the key to riding out the pandemic. Iowans stayed home to work, to go to school, to protect themselves.

The lack of affordable housing in Iowa was brought into focus like never before.

In the affordable housing area, clear advocates rose to the surface: Governor Reynolds, the Iowa Finance Authority/Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Housing Partnership. IFA/IEDA was given the immediate task of being the head of all things affordable housing. Iowa Housing Partnership, a non-profit affordable housing advocacy immediately started being a central point of gathered information, which is critical to using the incoming funds in the best way possible.

For example, Iowa was one of the first states in the country to make funds available for renters and homeowners at risk of eviction or foreclosure during the pandemic. IFA distributed nearly $36 million in rent, mortgage and utility assistance to ensure Iowans could stay in their homes in the midst of an unprecedented public health emergency. These funds assisted more than 14,000 renters and nearly 1,000 homeowners do just that.

In addition, IFA received $195 million in Emergency Rental Assistance funds from the federal government, which was used across the state of Iowa, and is still available to eligible renters in need of assistance at iowahousingrecovery.com.

Then in September of 2021, at the annual HousingIowa Conference in Cedar Rapids, Governor Reynolds made a historic announcement of the allocation of $100 million of American Rescue Plans Act funds to be used for affordable housing here in the Hawkeye State. This was the first time a state in the Midwest committed to making housing a priority through the use of these funds, and many other states have started to follow suit. This is a once in a generation opportunity to fundamentally affect affordable housing in our state.

Iowa has been and continues to be a leader in the creation and preservation of affordable housing during an historic public health crisis.

Too often, affordable housing is misunderstood. “Those people,” is common terminology used to described citizens using affordable housing. To that end, IEDA/IFA recently completed a research study to look at perceptions of affordable housing in Iowa.

This research found that 72% of Iowans support housing. However, those who oppose housing are far more likely to have their voices heard. Opposition has a large impact, stopping nearly one-in-three projects and significantly changing another one-in-four proposed housing projects in Iowa.

Support for housing is needed now more than ever in order to support our robust and growing economy, as the state is projected to need an additional 61,000 housing units by 2030 and nearly 40% of renters and 16% of homeowners are currently housing cost burdened (Spending more than 30% of their income on housing).

In an effort to showcase the far-ranging support for housing that we know exists in Iowa, IFA/IEDA has developed an avenue to allow housing supporters to make their voices heard. All Iowans as well as businesses are encouraged to log their support for housing for all at welcomehomeia.com.

Furthermore, if a citizen of Iowa wants to know from the grass roots level, they are encouraged to go to www.iowahousingpartnership.org, and see the examples of affordable housing that have been done in our great state.

Dan Garrett is the chair of the Iowa Housing Partnership, a non-profit affordable housing advocacy group, based in Des Moines.

