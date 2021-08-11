COMMENTARY: No tears for unvaccinated Olympic athletes

We’re playing the tiniest of violins for Sam Kendricks, the champion pole vaulter from Mississippi who was thrown out of the Tokyo Games after testing positive for COVID-19. Everyone long knew that officials in Japan planned to isolate any infected athletes from other participants and the population at large.

Back in June, reporters asked Kendricks whether he had been vaccinated. He wouldn’t say, only noting that he got tested a lot for the virus. We take that as a no — that he didn’t bother doing what almost 60% of American adults had done. Testing isn’t protection against COVID-19. Vaccinations are.

Not only had Kendricks and several other infected American contenders faced personal disappointment, but they also cheated the people and institutions that had invested so heavily in their athletic careers. As the U.S. record-holder for the pole vault, Kendricks owed them something.

(In an aside, thank you Chris Nilsen of Kansas City, Missouri, for bringing home a silver medal for the pole vault.)

The United States ranked a sad 14th out of the 17 Olympic committees that responded to a survey on how many of their athletes were vaccinated. The rate for U.S. participants, 85.5%, may have sounded high, but 10 other top competing teams had vaccination rates of 94% or higher. China was at 100%.