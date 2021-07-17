COMMENTARY: Needs of our children persist post-pandemic

As the world continues to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and attempts to return to some normalcy as more people are being vaccinated, children and families in our community continue to struggle.
The past year has been one in which many people have grappled with their mental health and the instability of their environment. The pandemic has especially exacerbated this for vulnerable members of our community and Four Oaks, like many other service organizations, has seen the need for supportive services continue to grow.
We have been serving the Mason City and Cerro Gordo County community for 15 years. We feel so lucky to be a part of such a resource rich community and to have the opportunity to collaborate with other organizations in the area to ensure that our most vulnerable are cared for and given the supports they need to be successful.
As the needs of our children and families persist, Four Oaks is committed to comprehensively helping them through their barriers to success. Our Total Child service model is a long-term approach that looks deeper and broader to address all the critical factors that can change a child’s life now and assure stability until age 18.
We cannot do this work alone, however. It takes all of us to ensure that every child and family has the opportunity to be happy, healthy and successful. As we look ahead to the rest of the year, I urge you to consider what you can do to help support those who need it most.
Whether it is finding a volunteer opportunity, making an in-kind donation, or through charitable giving, all contributions are equally important to assuring the success of children and families in our community.
If you would like to learn more about Four Oaks and how you can support the critical work we are doing, visit fouroaks.org or contact me at kvandeventer@fouroaks.org to learn more.
Kaci VanDeventer is the program director of Four Oaks Mason City.