COMMENTARY: Needs of our children persist post-pandemic

As the world continues to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and attempts to return to some normalcy as more people are being vaccinated, children and families in our community continue to struggle.

The past year has been one in which many people have grappled with their mental health and the instability of their environment. The pandemic has especially exacerbated this for vulnerable members of our community and Four Oaks, like many other service organizations, has seen the need for supportive services continue to grow.

We have been serving the Mason City and Cerro Gordo County community for 15 years. We feel so lucky to be a part of such a resource rich community and to have the opportunity to collaborate with other organizations in the area to ensure that our most vulnerable are cared for and given the supports they need to be successful.

As the needs of our children and families persist, Four Oaks is committed to comprehensively helping them through their barriers to success. Our Total Child service model is a long-term approach that looks deeper and broader to address all the critical factors that can change a child’s life now and assure stability until age 18.