Commentary: Need help getting food? There are resources here

In the months since COVID struck, we have encountered many challenges. Iowans lost precious work hours or their job altogether. Kids were home with school closures and senior citizens became even more shut in. As the state started its economic recovery, a historic storm ripped across communities causing billions of dollars of destruction. Then, bitterly cold temperatures this winter caused heating bills to soar.

For those already struggling to make ends meet, food insecurity was amplified. And many more were new to needing help. Feeding America estimates overall rates of food insecurity have doubled since the pandemic began. For households with children, rates tripled. There are now thousands more Iowans who don’t have enough food. It could be your friends, your family, your neighbors or even you.

It is the job of Food Bank of Iowa to acquire nutritious food, keep it safe, and deliver it to smaller front line community organizations whose people then hand it to their neighbors in need. We deliver food to your town, perhaps stocking pantry shelves in churches, schools, or community centers, supplying food for meal sites, or providing weekend backpack food for elementary students. In 2020, 840,438 pounds of food were distributed in Cerro Gordo County. Our drivers made deliveries to six providers in this county. More than 212,800 residents found help this way.