COMMENTARY: Military involvement does not stabilize government

In 1998, recruiting international students and overseas Americans to study at Wartburg College, I visited a Department of Defense high school in Germany. A student and parent invited me to dinner at their home on a nearby base. I met the family, including the student’s younger brother, a handsome and smart boy. By 2005, the student graduated from Wartburg and the brother, a U.S. Army Ranger, died in combat in Afghanistan. He enlisted following 9/11. He helped defeat the Taliban. I ask myself, why did he have to die? Indeed, why did 2,440 Americans die in combat and for what have we spent $2.2 trillion? In think-tanks and newsrooms across the US, the finger-pointing and blame-laying is frenzied.

The U.S. government directly and indirectly (through Pakistan) supported the Taliban from 1979, when President Carter’s administration secretly supported (aided by Saudi money) Islamic jihadists to fight the USSR-backed regime. This stimulated the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Most analysts agree the invasion’s financial and casualty toll catalyzed the fall of the USSR.