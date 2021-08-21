COMMENTARY: Mask mandate ban ignores the disabled

The Safe at School Sit-In organizers and the Disability Caucus of the Iowa Democratic Party are calling on the Iowa Ethics Committee to consider Ethics Standard 12B that specifies that senators not discriminate based on disability. The passing of HF 847 which banned mask mandates, was a violation of that standard.

The senators ignored the extreme risk posed to the disabled and medically vulnerable students, their families, and the disabled/medically vulnerable in the community at large. Senators were reminded in a presentation by Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott of the danger HF 847 poses by restricting mask mandates in schools. She cited several students and their families as an example. Despite this reminder, disabled students, teachers, and their families were dismissed as irrelevant, unimportant, and simply collateral damage by the Senator's actions in signing HF 847 into law. The Americans with Disabilities Act protects the right to education and safety of those with disabilities. This federal mandate was not considered or honored.