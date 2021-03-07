Commentary: Let's have a better conversation about minimum wage

Twenty years ago, I had a restaurant in Los Angeles and one of my busboys, still in high school, asked me for a raise. I asked him why and he said, “Because the cost of living has gone up!”

Somewhat incredulous, I replied, “Yeah, but for not for you. You live at home. How are you affected by the cost of living?”

That triggered thoughts about what living wages actually mean compared with the minimum wage. I support raising the minimum wage today, but I don’t think we’ve had a complete discussion.

The minimum wage was enacted in 1938 as part of the Fair Labor Standards Act and was meant to be a living wage. In other words, if you worked full time your wage should provide an adequate living. In late Depression era 1938 that wage was 25 cents an hour. Today the minimum wage is $7.25 and is nowhere near a living wage.

Most businesses offer better than the minimum, but nearly 550,000 employees in America are making only $7.25 an hour and most aren’t in high school looking for part time work but are families falling short. A family of four falls an estimated $11,000 short annually. The national minimum has been stagnant for 12 years while the cost of living steadily rises, which effectively means that many Americans receive a pay cut each year.