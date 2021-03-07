Commentary: Let's have a better conversation about minimum wage

Twenty years ago, I had a restaurant in Los Angeles and one of my busboys, still in high school, asked me for a raise. I asked him why and he said, “Because the cost of living has gone up!”
Somewhat incredulous, I replied, “Yeah, but for not for you. You live at home. How are you affected by the cost of living?”
That triggered thoughts about what living wages actually mean compared with the minimum wage. I support raising the minimum wage today, but I don’t think we’ve had a complete discussion.
The minimum wage was enacted in 1938 as part of the Fair Labor Standards Act and was meant to be a living wage. In other words, if you worked full time your wage should provide an adequate living. In late Depression era 1938 that wage was 25 cents an hour. Today the minimum wage is $7.25 and is nowhere near a living wage.
Most businesses offer better than the minimum, but nearly 550,000 employees in America are making only $7.25 an hour and most aren’t in high school looking for part time work but are families falling short. A family of four falls an estimated $11,000 short annually. The national minimum has been stagnant for 12 years while the cost of living steadily rises, which effectively means that many Americans receive a pay cut each year.
Democrats are saying raise the minimum to $15, but that, too, is a bit shortsighted. Many businesses will close, not because “greedy” owners didn’t want to give more of their share, but because there will be no share to give. I know firsthand how difficult it can be for a business with thin margins to increase payroll. When payroll rises so does payroll tax. And a restaurant owner won’t stimulate business by raising steak prices to $50 to offset rising costs.
And I’m a Democrat who believes the national minimum should be raised immediately to $9.50 as the Raise the Wage Act states — but cautioning that we are so far behind the eight ball that government has to work with businesses to adjust. And unlike the Raise the Wage Act that proposes incremental increases each year until it’s $15, the wage should be indexed to actual costs of living.
Every state should set the wage a percentage above their poverty line so that people can build their way out of poverty. This should be determined automatically every four years so that it is no longer the folly of politicians, but part of America’s ongoing support for workers.
If we allow full-time employees to fall below the ability to meet basic needs, then we must increase supplemental welfare. But if wages allow people to survive without welfare, spending will increase, and that is the single greatest stimulus to business.
Not every kid living at home needs to make a living wage and we can talk about creating scales relevant to circumstances. But a parent working full time must be able to provide for their family.
That’s how America should work.
Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.