COMMENTARY: Let's keep America Nice around for good

Seems like yesterday when we were all celebrating the New Year and ringing in 2020 and all that we dreamed it would bring. Many were making resolutions of change they would make in their lives, but none of us ever dreamed the changes we are facing today.

A health pandemic is here. It is present in our everyday lives, no matter what state/city you live in. A small town in Iowa, where I reside, with a population of 28,000, compared with a large city, New York City, with a population of over 8.5 million, faces the same health crisis, but on such a larger scale. In my city, everyone knows everyone, or so it seems. We are involved in church, clubs, committees and organizations together. We went to the same high school together. You can walk into restaurants and businesses and just know you are going to "run" into someone you know. New York City is 302 square miles. You can literally drive across my city in a matter of 10 minutes. The seriousness of each city trying to keep its’ citizens safe, is the same, no matter the size.