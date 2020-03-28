COMMENTARY: Let's keep America Nice around for good

Seems like yesterday when we were all celebrating the New Year and ringing in 2020 and all that we dreamed it would bring. Many were making resolutions of change they would make in their lives, but none of us ever dreamed the changes we are facing today.
A health pandemic is here. It is present in our everyday lives, no matter what state/city you live in. A small town in Iowa, where I reside, with a population of 28,000, compared with a large city, New York City, with a population of over 8.5 million, faces the same health crisis, but on such a larger scale. In my city, everyone knows everyone, or so it seems. We are involved in church, clubs, committees and organizations together. We went to the same high school together. You can walk into restaurants and businesses and just know you are going to "run" into someone you know. New York City is 302 square miles. You can literally drive across my city in a matter of 10 minutes. The seriousness of each city trying to keep its’ citizens safe, is the same, no matter the size.
Health facilities are facing times of crisis. Just a few days ago, our local hospital posted a plea for face masks. In less than 24 hours, people were posting on social media pictures of masks that they were sewing at home to donate. New York City mayor and hospitals are requesting a need for over 30,000 ventilators and hundreds of thousands of masks. The need is the same, the amount is different.
There are over 26,000 restaurants in New York City, compare that with less than 100 in my city. Employees and business owners are all facing the same issues with closing, layoffs and loss of income. Hair salons and retail stores were just added to that list of businesses that are required to close.
New York City has over 6,000 churches, while we have a few dozen in our city. People are affected the same, they miss their church families. One way to make up for that is virtual live services that are streamed across the internet. It is a way for us to remain connected on Sunday and have some "sense of normalcy" if just for one hour.
"We’ll continue to be the church even when we can’t come together."
Schools are shut down with parents now the teachers. In Mason City, that means a handful of public schools versus 1,600 public schools in New York City. It is a time for parents to teach not only by textbook, but real life situations, such as teaching how to change oil in a car, balancing a checkbook and cooking.
What remains the constant in this pandemic, regardless of the population of your town, is the care and concern that we are showing to one another. We are making that phone call to check in with an elderly person to see what they need, or just buying more at the grocery store and giving it away to someone who can’t leave their home. Here, we call it Iowa nice. I know that across our country, people are stepping up, and I call that America nice. This pandemic will come and go, resolutions come and go, but I am hoping America nice remains forever.
