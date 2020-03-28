COMMENTARY: Let's keep America Nice around for good
0 comments

COMMENTARY: Let's keep America Nice around for good

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Seems like yesterday when we were all celebrating the New Year and ringing in 2020 and all that we dreamed it would bring. Many were making resolutions of change they would make in their lives, but none of us ever dreamed the changes we are facing today.

A health pandemic is here. It is present in our everyday lives, no matter what state/city you live in. A small town in Iowa, where I reside, with a population of 28,000, compared with a large city, New York City, with a population of over 8.5 million, faces the same health crisis, but on such a larger scale. In my city, everyone knows everyone, or so it seems. We are involved in church, clubs, committees and organizations together. We went to the same high school together. You can walk into restaurants and businesses and just know you are going to "run" into someone you know. New York City is 302 square miles. You can literally drive across my city in a matter of 10 minutes. The seriousness of each city trying to keep its’ citizens safe, is the same, no matter the size.

Health facilities are facing times of crisis. Just a few days ago, our local hospital posted a plea for face masks. In less than 24 hours, people were posting on social media pictures of masks that they were sewing at home to donate. New York City mayor and hospitals are requesting a need for over 30,000 ventilators and hundreds of thousands of masks. The need is the same, the amount is different.

Barbara Hovland

Hovland

There are over 26,000 restaurants in New York City, compare that with less than 100 in my city. Employees and business owners are all facing the same issues with closing, layoffs and loss of income. Hair salons and retail stores were just added to that list of businesses that are required to close.

New York City has over 6,000 churches, while we have a few dozen in our city. People are affected the same, they miss their church families. One way to make up for that is virtual live services that are streamed across the internet. It is a way for us to remain connected on Sunday and have some "sense of normalcy" if just for one hour.

Schools are shut down with parents now the teachers. In Mason City, that means a handful of public schools versus 1,600 public schools in New York City. It is a time for parents to teach not only by textbook, but real life situations, such as teaching how to change oil in a car, balancing a checkbook and cooking.

What remains the constant in this pandemic, regardless of the population of your town, is the care and concern that we are showing to one another. We are making that phone call to check in with an elderly person to see what they need, or just buying more at the grocery store and giving it away to someone who can’t leave their home. Here, we call it Iowa nice. I know that across our country, people are stepping up, and I call that America nice. This pandemic will come and go, resolutions come and go, but I am hoping America nice remains forever.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.

Barbara Hovland is the founder of Justice For Our Iowa Children and the president of the Northern Lights Alliance For the Homeless.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: The coronavirus has made it abundantly clear — the world needs Elizabeth Warren to be vice president
Columnists

Commentary: The coronavirus has made it abundantly clear — the world needs Elizabeth Warren to be vice president

  • Updated

Remember the good ol' days - six months ago - when a Democratic presidential candidate with the adorable catchphrase "I have a plan for that," was surging in the polls? The most endearing part was that her catchphrase wasn't just empty sloganeering. She did have plans. Big ones. Plans underpinned by a righteous moral center. Intellectually, she was heads above the rest of the field. In less ...

Commentary: What others see as Joe Biden's mental slips, I see as the tricks of a master stutterer
Columnists

Commentary: What others see as Joe Biden's mental slips, I see as the tricks of a master stutterer

You don't notice Joe Biden's stutter when he's speaking most of the time. He didn't stutter during the debate on March 15, for example. But as a stutterer, I recognized the signs of a master stutterer at work. Seeing Biden on stage takes me back to my childhood. I've watched him for years and recognize the familiar tricks. Noticed him struggling with a phrase or name he's uttered a million ...

Commentary: Trump isn't alone in worrying about closing churches during the pandemic
Columnists

Commentary: Trump isn't alone in worrying about closing churches during the pandemic

President Donald Trump was widely criticized after he said that "I'd love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter." The most important holiday on the Christian calendar, he added later, would be a "beautiful time" to have "packed churches." For some, the president's suggestion about an Easter reopening was a subset of his seeming overeagerness to revive the economy by ...

Commentary: Trump's overconfidence has always been dangerous. With coronavirus, it's deadly
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's overconfidence has always been dangerous. With coronavirus, it's deadly

  • Updated

Even as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States keeps rising sharply, President Donald Trump continues to express confidence. He has gone from optimism in the face of the imminent threat of the coronavirus to suggesting that the pandemic will abate soon and the U.S. economy will be "raring to go" by Easter. Trump's optimism stands in sharp contrast to the recommendations ...

Commentary: Unless you plan to shoot the viruses one by one, gun shops aren't essential services
Columnists

Commentary: Unless you plan to shoot the viruses one by one, gun shops aren't essential services

We're in the midst of a pandemic, with residents in many states around the country - including California - under orders to remain at home except for essential trips to essential businesses. A run to the drugstore for a prescription is still allowed, for obvious reasons. So is going the grocery store to stock up on food. But how about a quick trip to the nearest gun shop for a new .38 and some ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News