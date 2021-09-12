COMMENTARY: Lawsuit could strike back effectively against Texas’ abortion ban

Texas can be expected to jump up and down challenging the Justice Department strategy, asserting that the feds are trying to be all-purpose enforcers of U.S. law even in the absence of particular cases or controversies. But the department can parry that there is in fact a case and a controversy: Texas’ cheeky state-versus-federal-government effort to undo Roe v. Wade, the law of the land, and prevent court review of its unconstitutional action.

The action Thursday signals that criminal charges aren’t in the offing against SB 8 abortion bounty hunters. That’s no surprise — an enforcement lawsuit brought on the basis of SB 8 would, after all, rely on a duly enacted Texas statute. That law may be an outlier, but it is still state law for now, and that alone could trigger reticence on the part of federal prosecutors as well as give rise to a persuasive defense against sending someone to jail for invoking it.

Civil lawsuits against wannabe SB 8 enforcers might still go forward, but the real issue at this point — and one that never should have been a problem in the first place — is freezing enforcement of the Texas statute altogether, by getting an injunction in district court based on the Justice Department lawsuit, and then allowing the law to be judged on its merits.