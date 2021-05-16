COMMENTARY: Just say no to bad federal policy

"Economics is all about incentives. To keep the country prosperous, our public policies should reward productive behavior rather than punish it," wrote Stephen Moore and Phil Kerpen of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. The $300 federal unemployment benefit is an example of a policy that disincentivizes people from working, and this was proved with the recent lackluster jobs report. Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes, noted that one of the biggest reasons for the poor jobs report is "Uncle Sam's paying bonus unemployment benefits."

"Millions of people are making more by not working than by returning to the labor force," argued Forbes.

In addition to withdrawing from the federal unemployment benefits program, Governor Reynolds announced Iowa would return $95 million in federal dollars designated for COVID-19 testing in schools because Iowa schools have been open since August. Federal stimulus dollars continue to flow into the state. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) +allocated over $4 billion for state and local governments, with Iowa schools receiving $770 million from the ARP. Policymakers in Iowa are wise not to rush to spend ARP dollars. Federal money often has strings attached, leading to unintended consequences and creating future financial obligations on the state budget.