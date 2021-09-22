COMMENTARY: Jan. 6 House committee is last hope against GOP lies

Two impeachments and one special counsel investigation later, the upshot is that we still don’t know the truth about much of the former president’s suspect conduct, and in particular his role in grave threats to democratic rule that culminated in the events of Jan. 6.

The Jan. 6 committee is playing for keeps, and of course the Biden administration will prove less an executive branch obstacle to investigators. Individuals may still try to stonewall, but Thompson and the other members show every intention to push past the maneuverings of Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, another Congress member likely to be called as witness.

McCarthy went so far as to threaten the 30 companies, including Apple, AT&T and Verizon, that have been asked to save relevant records of communications with the president. Turning over such records, McCarthy tweeted, would violate federal law (it wouldn’t). A future Republican majority “will not forget,” said McCarthy. (“Blatant extortion,” responded one legal scholar.) If McCarthy and other obstructionists have their way, we will never know the full story of Jan. 6.

The House select committee isn’t a “partisan sham,” as the former president has charged. It is the best and perhaps last hope we have of countering the GOP’s falsehoods — that there was no insurrection, that the rioters were peaceful protesters, and that the only danger to our democracy was a “stolen” 2020 election.

Harry Litman, the legal affairs columnist for the Los Angeles Times Opinion page, is a former U.S. attorney and deputy assistant attorney general.

