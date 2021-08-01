Commentary: It's time to repeal outdated health care policy

CON laws require a health care provider to apply for approval “prior to the offering or development of a new or changed institutional health service.” The CON application process can take 60-90 days and fees can range from $600-$21,000. During the application process any competitor can submit arguments on why a CON should be denied. Therefore, CON laws are protectionist measures, because they allow competitors to object to potential competition.

Imagine if Hy-Vee or Fareway could object to a new grocery store opening by arguing that they already provide all necessary service. CON laws protect existing health care providers, especially larger facilities who do not want the competition.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the need for immediate health care services. The majority of CON states suspended health care related regulations to effectively deliver medical services. Governor Kim Reynolds temporarily suspended the CON requirement for health care facilities that needed to increase bed capacities for potential patients. The Institute for Justice reports “as of May 15, 2020, 25 jurisdictions had suspended or loosened CON requirements.” This means, “two-thirds of CON jurisdictions promptly recognized that healthcare providers required greater flexibility to respond to the pandemic.” In other words, CONS truly are a barrier to access to care.