COMMENTARY: Iowa's school mask ban endangers our children

The Republican government now running Iowa seems to regularly find ways to sink even lower in its concern for the residents of the state. The Legislature’s and governor’s recent move to prevent public schools from mandating the wearing of masks by students is just another in a line of moves designed to ... what? Enable a further outbreak of deadly highly infectious disease? Because that’s what it’s done. She claims it’s because she believes parents should have the right to control their children’s lives. Apparently she includes the right to let their kids get sick in that package.
Now, I can’t understand that thinking, but maybe parents should have that right. However, they sure don’t have the right to make other kids and teachers sick, and that’s what happens when kids are not wearing masks who have not been vaccinated. Look at this way. Should parents have the right to let their 11-year-old drive the family car on a public street? Would Reynolds say yes to that and drop the minimum driving age requirement? Isn’t that an application of her beliefs?
I’m sick of this parental rights argument. The reality is there are so many laws regulating what parents can do with their children that to make an exception for mask wearing is just the usual Republican hypocrisy. Want to put your kid in a car without a seat belt or a car seat for the younger ones? Nope. Not allowed. Want to swat a misbehaving child on the butt? Could be a law violation. Did you know shooting off large fireworks in the presence of a child can be considered illegal? And here’s one: It may be considered illegal for a parent to pressure a child to grow up fast and to achieve too early in the areas of academics, physical or motor skills. Go to a youth league sporting event and you’ll see a lot of potential lawbreaking parents.
Sadly, the Republican government will not change its mind on masks. Somehow, they believe they are doing what the residents of Iowa want. Polls on the issue show Democrats clearly support masks in schools, but Republicans overwhelmingly oppose such mandates. Now Reynolds’ actions make sense. Her entire term in office has been focused on doing what the Republicans want with little concern for all Iowans. The recent legislative session is ample proof of that, and not allowing local school districts to mandate masks is just more evidence. COVID-19 is coming back even more infectious and painful than the first time around. Wearing a mask in school to protect kids, teachers and staff is an easy choice.
Republicans have long argued for smaller, less intrusive government and complain bitterly about federal mandates and regulations. I get the sense that for the Republicans this mask battle is less about the merits than it is asserting their control. It would be so much better if they chose to wield their power in ways that benefit society and not just their base. In other words, as Reynolds likes to say, “do the right thing.” And having kids mask up is the right thing to do.