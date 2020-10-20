Commentary: Iowa needs to drastically change how we attack COVID-19

• It is not acceptable for large schools like Lincoln High School in Des Moines, with 1943 students, not to be allowed to design a different “return to learning” strategy than a smaller school like Winterset High School, with 481 students – one policy does not fit all.

• It is not acceptable for rural hospitals to have inadequate healthcare service resources for COVID-19 victims.

• It is not acceptable for the governor and Republican Legislature to set standards for masks, social distancing and closure of businesses preventing local governments from judging what’s best for each local area to fight this deadly virus.

• It is not acceptable for the governor to not spend over $400 million of federal CARES funds to fight this deadly virus.

For Iowa to reach a level where our businesses can be consistently open, our schools can uninterruptedly play sports, our theaters can show movies, our families can return to attend religious services and our kids can attend concerts, Iowa needs to be stronger.

Now, what do we recommend?

1. Enforce the White House task force of mandating statewide mask mandate and social distancing guidelines like other states that have lower per capita new COVID cases.