COMMENTARY: Iowa needs more 'truth in taxation'

The objective of property tax reform should not be to single out certain classes of property but rather ensure all Iowans receive tax relief. In addition, property tax relief should not favor one class of taxpayer over another. For example, it is often argued that senior citizens on fixed incomes should have targeted property tax relief, but the danger in applying this targeted relief is that it shifts the tax burden to other taxpayers. The fixed income argument also becomes relative because the senior citizen may be on a fixed income, but so is the family with both parents working and trying to provide for their family.