Commentary: Ineffective impeachment allows Trump to elude accountability

The framers of the Constitution wanted impeaching and removing a president from office to be difficult, rare and immune to political vendettas. But leaving the Senate to try a president on impeachment charges means the outcome of the process will hinge on the political dynamic at play, not the evidence presented at the trial.

There are 48 Democrats, two independents and 50 Republicans in the Senate. Since the independents caucus with the Democrats, Democrats control the chamber. But House managers failed to get two-thirds of the Senate to vote to convict Trump. Only seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting to hold Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 riot. Notably, that’s more bipartisanship than is typically seen in impeachment trials.

Even though members of his own party believed Trump helped cause and fuel the insurrection at the Capitol, the House members and senators are powerless to hold him accountable because politics trump facts.

McConnell pointed out that if Trump pays a legal price for his actions, it will be through the nation’s criminal justice system. That’s unlikely because “incitement” as a legal definition could be much harder to prove in a court of law than in an impeachment trial.