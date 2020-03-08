Commentary: Have you checked out the Dennison Room?

Did you know that The Dennison Room at the Mason City Public Library is named after Owen T. Dennison, founder of the Mason City Brick & Tile Building?

Well there’s more! This is an extraordinary room with a floor to ceiling panoramic view of a forest preserve and open to the public during library hours.

This room virtually provides an all season astonishing and soul captivating picturesque view of a mini forest with all kinds of wildlife activity while you read, play puzzles or even board games or just want to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee and silently text on your phone. This place is a sanctuary.

For me it’s a place to sit, think and be up close to nature in the comfort and warmth of the library. I couldn’t think of a better way to spend a few hours of my day and watch spring unfold right in front of my eyes and all accessible right here in the heart of downtown.

And guess what, there’s even more!! There’s a coffee shop right next to the computer room in the library with WiFi access that sells coffee, cookies and homemade style tuna, egg and chicken salad sandwiches and more for an extremely reasonable price.

The Dennison Room at the Mason City Public Library is a hidden gem that's definitely worth a visit. Mason City, Iowa, where we the community cherish our good quality of life.

Faruk Jessa is a United States veteran and a resident of Mason City.

