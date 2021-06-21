Commentary: Growing Climate Solutions Act is smart opportunity for farmers

A few decades of farming has given me untold opportunities. I’m passionate about advocating for Iowa agriculture and working alongside my neighbors and colleagues to find solutions to many of the unique challenges facing agriculture today. Whether it’s promoting and developing markets for our products, or advancing water quality practices on our own farm, I’m encouraged by the progress I’m seeing across our state right now.
We were recently fortunate to have the opportunity to host Senator Ernst on our operation during planting to discuss wide-ranging topics from trade, the CRP program, to efforts to expand renewable fuels markets. I was also pleased to learn Senator Ernst and Senator Grassley are working hard to expand opportunities for more farmers and landowners through the Growing Climate Solutions Act.
Recently reintroduced by a nearly even-split of Republican and Democratic co-sponsors, it’s smart legislation that sets the USDA up to help more farmers and landowners produce and sell carbon credits to private buyers. As this complex conversation continues, carbon offsets offer a great opportunity for agriculture to continue being an integral part of the climate solution.
I’m encouraged to see our elected leaders working to pair environmental solutions with economic viability. Our farmland has the unique and natural ability to sequester carbon and reduce emissions from scientifically backed, proven practices. This bill acknowledges that farmers who are stepping up and implementing these practices should be rewarded for doing so. Coupling these practices with the right market opportunities is a win-win and will incentivize even more producers and landowners to get engaged.
I’m proud our family already implements some of the climate-smart practices this bill supports. Like many of our neighbors, we take the responsibility of land stewardship seriously on our farm from planting cover crops, to transitioning to a full no-till operation. Many of the practices that cut emissions or store carbon also provide the co-benefit of building healthier soil, reducing erosion, and enhancing water quality. We want to make sure our land is continually improving for the next generation. Implementing these carbon-sequestering practices also can lead to better yields and profitability from increased organic nutrients in our soil.
I also understand the process of navigating emerging carbon markets can feel daunting. The Growing Climate Solutions Act’s voluntary approach alleviates some of that burden and provides added legitimacy and resources. This bill would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture to identify which practices most effectively sequester carbon and reduce emissions, and how to more precisely measure outcomes. In addition, it’d allow for third-party experts to help farmers verify the credits they are generating. A farmer-led advisory board would work with USDA to help ensure financial value is provided to farmers.
This bill and the opportunity it presents to the nation’s producers has never been timelier after the past year of economic uncertainty and the mounting focus on carbon reductions. I’m glad to see Iowa’s senators take a lead on it and ensure farmers a seat at the table.
Brent Renner is the at-large director of the Iowa Soybean Association.