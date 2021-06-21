 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commentary: Growing Climate Solutions Act is smart opportunity for farmers
0 comments

Commentary: Growing Climate Solutions Act is smart opportunity for farmers

{{featured_button_text}}

A few decades of farming has given me untold opportunities. I’m passionate about advocating for Iowa agriculture and working alongside my neighbors and colleagues to find solutions to many of the unique challenges facing agriculture today. Whether it’s promoting and developing markets for our products, or advancing water quality practices on our own farm, I’m encouraged by the progress I’m seeing across our state right now.

We were recently fortunate to have the opportunity to host Senator Ernst on our operation during planting to discuss wide-ranging topics from trade, the CRP program, to efforts to expand renewable fuels markets. I was also pleased to learn Senator Ernst and Senator Grassley are working hard to expand opportunities for more farmers and landowners through the Growing Climate Solutions Act.

Recently reintroduced by a nearly even-split of Republican and Democratic co-sponsors, it’s smart legislation that sets the USDA up to help more farmers and landowners produce and sell carbon credits to private buyers. As this complex conversation continues, carbon offsets offer a great opportunity for agriculture to continue being an integral part of the climate solution. 

I’m encouraged to see our elected leaders working to pair environmental solutions with economic viability. Our farmland has the unique and natural ability to sequester carbon and reduce emissions from scientifically backed, proven practices. This bill acknowledges that farmers who are stepping up and implementing these practices should be rewarded for doing so. Coupling these practices with the right market opportunities is a win-win and will incentivize even more producers and landowners to get engaged. 

I’m proud our family already implements some of the climate-smart practices this bill supports. Like many of our neighbors, we take the responsibility of land stewardship seriously on our farm from planting cover crops, to transitioning to a full no-till operation. Many of the practices that cut emissions or store carbon also provide the co-benefit of building healthier soil, reducing erosion, and enhancing water quality. We want to make sure our land is continually improving for the next generation. Implementing these carbon-sequestering practices also can lead to better yields and profitability from increased organic nutrients in our soil. 

I also understand the process of navigating emerging carbon markets can feel daunting. The Growing Climate Solutions Act’s voluntary approach alleviates some of that burden and provides added legitimacy and resources. This bill would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture to identify which practices most effectively sequester carbon and reduce emissions, and how to more precisely measure outcomes. In addition, it’d allow for third-party experts to help farmers verify the credits they are generating. A farmer-led advisory board would work with USDA to help ensure financial value is provided to farmers. 

This bill and the opportunity it presents to the nation’s producers has never been timelier after the past year of economic uncertainty and the mounting focus on carbon reductions. I’m glad to see Iowa’s senators take a lead on it and ensure farmers a seat at the table.

Iowa Soybean Association

Brent Renner is the at-large director of the Iowa Soybean Association.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ernst: Water rule a gut punch to Iowans
Columnists

Ernst: Water rule a gut punch to Iowans

A gut punch to Iowans.

A gut punch to Iowans. That’s the only way to describe the Biden Administration’s decision to roll back the previous administration’s Navigable Water Protection Rule. Sadly, for those of us who have been on the frontlines of this fight since 2015, this news is not a surprise.

 

Now let me be clear: everyone can agree that clean water should be a national priority. Iowans, and all Americans, want sensible safeguards that protect our environment and keep our nation’s water clean. But what they don’t want is a one-size-fits-all, Washington power grab that makes it harder for Iowans to farm, ranch, and build.

 

That’s why, in 2015, when the Obama-Biden Administration finalized its Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule—giving the federal government authority to regulate water on 97 percent of the land in Iowa—I immediately got to work to get it off the books. I fought to nullify the rule, but even after my bill passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan support, it was vetoed by President Obama.

 

But I didn’t back down, and even before President Trump took office, I signaled my intent to work with him on a new, more flexible rule. And we did: the Trump Administration released a proposed rule to replace the Obama-era rule with one that provided much-needed predictability and certainty for farmers. Importantly, it established clear and reasonable definitions of what qualifies as a “water of the United States.” That rule, entitled the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, was finalized in January 2020.

 

As they say, however, elections have consequences. Anticipating a return to the Obama-Biden era of burdensome regulations, at the beginning of this year I urged the Senate to stand with workers, farmers, manufacturers, and businesses by upholding the previous administration’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule.

 

Despite having the support of 25 of my colleagues and stakeholders across the country, the Biden Administration ignored these concerns, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) announced their plans to undo all of our progress.

 

The reality is the fight for Iowa’s agriculture community is never over, and right now I’m working to push back on any harmful regulation this new administration might impose on these hardworking folks.

 

Together with Senator Chuck Grassley, I’m pressing the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack, to make known to the president and his colleagues at the EPA and the Corps the serious concerns Iowa’s farmers and ranchers have with their recent actions on WOTUS. I’m also working to strengthen the voices Iowa’s small businesses in the federal rulemaking process. Too often, Washington bureaucrats put forward rules and regulations without considering their impact on small businesses—and the Obama-Biden WOTUS rule is a perfect example. That’s why I’ve put forward the Prove It Act which allows our small businesses to send federal agencies back to the drawing board to “prove” what they’re proposing won’t hurt small businesses. Specifically, the bill gives the Small Business Administration the ability to question an agency’s analysis if it claims a rule or regulation won’t impact small businesses.

 

When it comes to WOTUS, instead of continuing to confuse Iowa’s hardworking families, farmers, and businesses by changing its definition with each new administration, we need to make a reasonable, workable definition permanent. To do so, I helped introduce the Define WOTUS ActThis commonsense effort is more important now than ever.

 

There’s simply no reason to return to the Obama-era ways of giving an unchecked federal agency and unelected Washington bureaucrats more authority to control what’s done on private land. I will always fight tooth and nail for Iowa’s agriculture community, our working families, and our small businesses—and I’ll continue to push back against any attempts to impose complex, burdensome, and overreaching regulations on folks in our state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News