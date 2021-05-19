COMMENTARY: Governing by conservative principles works

A recent editorial by the Des Moines Register asks whether the push for "smaller" government in Iowa has achieved a point where it is "too small to work." The editorial argues that those who believe in a "smaller, more efficient" government fail to address how limited government can solve some of the policy problems confronting Iowa. In other words, the Register's editorial contends that Governor Kim Reynolds and the Republican-led legislature have hollowed out government by controlling the growth of spending and reducing taxes. This argument is not only untrue but ignores the progressive "big government" record of failure.

As a result of prudent budgeting, Iowa's fiscal house had a solid foundation as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Currently, Iowa has a budget surplus, the reserves are full, and revenues continue to grow. If Iowa followed similar tax and spend policies as our neighbors in Illinois or other progressive "Blue" states such as New York or California, our fiscal house would not have been able to withstand the economic recession triggered by the pandemic.

High individual and corporate income tax rates are not only harmful, but they deter economic growth. To make Iowa's economy more competitive, Governor Reynolds and the Republican legislature passed a tax reform measure in 2018 that lowered both the individual and corporate tax rates.