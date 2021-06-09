COMMENTARY: Fiscal conservatism continues in Iowa

From 2013 to 2020, Iowa’s budget has grown 1.6 times faster than population growth plus inflation. Last year’s budget (FY 2021), which passed during the pandemic, was considered a “status quo” budget, with spending only slightly higher than the previous year. This is hardly austerity-style budgeting and only in government can slowing the growth of spending be considered a “cut.”

Public education (prek-12, community colleges, and higher education) and health care consume 79.9% of the budget. In FY 1995, both were just 47.2% of total spending, so their share of spending is up nearly 70% since then. State aid to schools continues to be the largest appropriation at $3.4 billion, and added with funding to other payments to public education is 54% of the budget. The health care budget is more than $2 billion.

The growing cost of both public education and health care should concern policymakers. The rapid increase in spending on these programs is on autopilot and is crowding out other budget priorities along with the private sector through higher taxes. Structural reforms to these programs are needed.

Spending restraint is the cornerstone for sound fiscal policy, and thereby helps keep taxes in check. A priority for Gov. Reynolds was making Iowa’s tax code and economy more competitive, while the Legislature provided much needed tax relief.