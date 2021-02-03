Commentary: Experimentation, not school choice is answer to education reform

Reynolds signs one K-12 priority, makes pitch for another DES MOINES -- The ink was not yet dry on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ first K-12 education priority Fr…

We can also look outside the US to gain further insight into the effectiveness of “school choice.” Sweden introduced a nation-wide voucher school program in the 1990s. Sweden’s performance has plunged on international comparative assessments since 2000 by going from one of the top-performing nations in the world to one performing on par with the US and UK (a scandalous outcome for a Nordic nation). Second, and more troubling, “school choice” has led to wide-scale student sorting based on social class, race, and ethnicity.

It is important to remember that “school choice” is one part of the education reform program first launched during the George W. Bush administration with bipartisan support. Reformers claimed that raising academic standards, increasing testing, holding schools and teachers accountable for student test scores, expanding the use of technology, and introducing market incentives would lead to overall system improvement and would eliminate achievement gaps. Evidence from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) and the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) demonstrate that for all the billions of dollars spent and disruption visited on our schools we have nothing to show for it.

Democrats decry ‘freight train’ of school choice bills Overmatched legislative Democrats made a last-ditch stand Wednesday against what one leader called a Republican “freight train” intent on moving two controversial education measures on a fast track to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her signature.