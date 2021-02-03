Commentary: Experimentation, not school choice is answer to education reform

I moved to Iowa in 2014 to work in the teacher education program at the University of Northern Iowa. I was excited to come to a state that was known for its long and celebrated history of public education. So, I have to admit that it has been quite the disappointment to see state leaders work to dismantle this legacy by introducing so-called “school choice” legislation and to do so in the name of “equity” and “school improvement.”
According to Gov. Reynolds and Republicans in the state legislature, introducing “school choice” will lead to overall school improvement as measured by state test scores and this overall improvement will alleviate historical inequalities related to social class, race, ethnicity and disability. The problem is that the evidence for these claims are weak at best.
Let’s start with the idea of using public funding to send children to private schools. Common sense tells us that private schools generally outperform public schools. Right? A recent study published in the journal "Educational Researcher" by University of Virginia professors Robert Pianta and Arya Ansari followed over 1,000 students to see if those who attended private schools had better outcomes, not just in test scores but other measures such as graduation rates, college attendance, etc. At first glance, their data show that students with a history of private school enrollment perform better over a whole range of measures. However, by controlling for variables such as family income and neighborhood characteristics, the advantages of private schooling disappear.
We can also look outside the US to gain further insight into the effectiveness of “school choice.” Sweden introduced a nation-wide voucher school program in the 1990s. Sweden’s performance has plunged on international comparative assessments since 2000 by going from one of the top-performing nations in the world to one performing on par with the US and UK (a scandalous outcome for a Nordic nation). Second, and more troubling, “school choice” has led to wide-scale student sorting based on social class, race, and ethnicity.
It is important to remember that “school choice” is one part of the education reform program first launched during the George W. Bush administration with bipartisan support. Reformers claimed that raising academic standards, increasing testing, holding schools and teachers accountable for student test scores, expanding the use of technology, and introducing market incentives would lead to overall system improvement and would eliminate achievement gaps. Evidence from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) and the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) demonstrate that for all the billions of dollars spent and disruption visited on our schools we have nothing to show for it.
Defenders of public schools and the Democratic party in Iowa are currently mobilizing to resist this most recent push for “school choice.” I am happy to see this mobilization, but I do have an uncomfortable question to ask: What is it exactly that you are defending? Our schools are profoundly unequal, and decades of reform have de-professionalized and demoralized our teaching corps to the point that young people are no longer considering a career in education. The issues facing public education in Iowa and the US will not be resolved by technocratic tweaks and market incentives.
It is not enough to defend public education. We must start a new conversation on how we can transform the system.
Instead of pursuing the top-down, failed policies of the past we should work to foster local experimentation. If state leaders are serious about fostering substantive, positive change then they should begin by ensuring that every school receives adequate and equitable funding and then get out of the way. Instead of centralizing authority in Des Moines, we should decentralize decision-making to individual districts and schools and help local districts create new collaborative structures that bring parents, teachers, and researchers together to chart a new course for our schools. Let’s create hundreds of experiments across the state and create ways for teachers and communities to share ideas and innovative practices.
It is time to purge the lobbyists and money changers from the temple of our democracy and put parents and educators in charge. Iowa was once a leader in public education, and it can be so once again. All that is needed is imagination and the will to act.
Scott Ellison is an associate professor of educational foundations specializing in global and national trends in education policy. The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not imply endorsement by the University of Northern Iowa.