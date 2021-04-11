Commentary: Crime victims need our immediate support

As executive director of a non-profit organization providing comprehensive services to victims of violent crime, including domestic and sexual assault, stalking, child abuse, human trafficking, and murder, the strength I witness every day from people who have every reason to lose hope, makes me less fearful about facing any given challenge. Until now.

A devastating cut in federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant funds to Iowa for crime victim services will immediately reduce the capacity of many victim service programs throughout Iowa to provide support. Iowa’s Crime Victim Assistance Division estimates this loss of funds means 28,000 fewer crime victims served by programs statewide over the next two years. We need state legislators to increase funding for victims of violent crime starting with no less than $2.5 million in this year’s state budget.

Local programs simply cannot absorb this deep loss in funds and continue to provide the same level of support. Also, the timing of this cut could not be worse. COVID-19 increases obstacles to safety for victims and makes providing services more expensive and the needs of victims more comprehensive. It also curtails efforts to raise private funds and utilize volunteers.