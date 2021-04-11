Commentary: Crime victims need our immediate support

As executive director of a non-profit organization providing comprehensive services to victims of violent crime, including domestic and sexual assault, stalking, child abuse, human trafficking, and murder, the strength I witness every day from people who have every reason to lose hope, makes me less fearful about facing any given challenge. Until now.
A devastating cut in federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant funds to Iowa for crime victim services will immediately reduce the capacity of many victim service programs throughout Iowa to provide support. Iowa’s Crime Victim Assistance Division estimates this loss of funds means 28,000 fewer crime victims served by programs statewide over the next two years. We need state legislators to increase funding for victims of violent crime starting with no less than $2.5 million in this year’s state budget.
Local programs simply cannot absorb this deep loss in funds and continue to provide the same level of support. Also, the timing of this cut could not be worse. COVID-19 increases obstacles to safety for victims and makes providing services more expensive and the needs of victims more comprehensive. It also curtails efforts to raise private funds and utilize volunteers.
Supporting crime victims is everyone’s job. Congress is advancing bipartisan legislation to increase the availability of VOCA grants, but it will take several years to replenish the non-taxpayer funds that finance these grants. Importantly, victim service providers have long needed state lawmakers to invest additional dollars toward addressing the persistent unmet needs of victims in our state.
Regardless of the amount of federal funds Iowa receives, state funds are essential to maintaining program capacity. Programs like mine raise private funds and recruit volunteers to help us do our work, but we cannot keep up with the demand for services. Federal funds enhance capacity for providing services, but state funds pay for staff and enable programs to operate. In 2017, state funding for victim services was slashed by almost $2 million (25% cut) and legislators cited the robust federal funds Iowa received as the rationale for the cut.
Budget cuts mean fewer staff which means fewer services available to victims and that limits access and options for safety. Beyond the obvious importance of meeting victims’ needs, agencies like ours help families recover and that helps communities. When our staff finds stable housing for a survivor, it eases the burden on agencies assisting homeless populations. The specialized counseling services we provide help survivors keep their jobs and keep their kids in school. Helping survivors navigate the legal system enables judges and lawyers to better serve victims.
Every day, my organization works with individuals who depend upon our services to find safety. Every day, our professional staff walk alongside women, men, teens, and children as they move from a crisis to stabilization and eventually to heal from the trauma of violence inflicted on their minds and bodies.
Every day, someone walks into one of our outreach offices for the first time...looking for support, encouragement, and hope. Every day in every community throughout Iowa, people are in pain. People are hurting. We are there to help pick up the pieces and support hope. Every day.
Although violent crime continues to take lives, forever changes lives, and permeates every community in America, ensuring local access to comprehensive services enhances successful outcomes for individuals and communities. We can continue to invest in the futures of trauma survivors. We can continue to provide high-quality support and services all Iowans deserve. Or we can say, it is not our problem. Please prioritize investing in crime victims. Survivors need strong advocates. Take this opportunity to be a voice for victims.
Mary Ingham is executive director of Crisis Intervention Service, which provides support and services to victims of violence in 23 counties in North Central Iowa: Allamakee, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Howard, Humboldt, Kossuth, Mitchell, Webster, Winneshiek, Winnebago, Worth and Wright counties.