COMMENTARY: Corporations need to pay their fair share

Iowa belongs to all of us, and most Iowans are proud to look out for our neighbors and share a sense of responsibility to our community. We want to invest in each other, and in services like good public schools, roads, and clean drinking water. Unfortunately, special interests like the Association of Business and Industry work every day to influence politicians, all to stop wealthy corporations from paying their fair share to make those necessary investments.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Republican Legislature, and corporate interests like the business association have been in power here for the past decade. The results? Public schools are chronically underfunded, the state universities propose tuition hikes because of inadequate resources, our bridges are among the worst in the country, and our drinking water is severely polluted. And this year, after years of warning about underfunding and understaffing, a nurse and correctional officer were killed at Anamosa state penitentiary.