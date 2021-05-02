COMMENTARY: Concurrent crises -- COVID-19, mental health and substance abuse

As vaccinations ramp up around the United States and people begin to see a glimmer of “normal” in their future, it’s important that we take a step back to recognize the individual and uniquely intertwined issues that have upended lives in every community across the country. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and, unfortunately, we’re currently seeing a greater need than ever for mental health support across Iowa.

Iowans have been struggling with mental health and substance use disorders since before the COVID-19 pandemic, but this unprecedented public health crisis has exacerbated the issues many individuals and families were already facing. Increased stress and anxiety, social isolation, and loss of employment and income have all contributed to spikes in people seeking mental health support.

Now, instead of one in five Iowans reporting mental health challenges, it’s more like one in three. In fact, in September 42% of Iowans reported suffering from anxiety or depression. In 2020 alone, National Alliance on Mental Illness -- Iowa employees made 599 referrals just on our personal Iowa Office of Consumer Affairs helpline. Here at NAMI Iowa, we were able to move our programming virtual relatively quickly, allowing programs like Ending the Silence to reach over 4,700 virtual viewers since March.