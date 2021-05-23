Commentary: Border disaster entirely of Joe Biden's making

The situation is absolutely, completely, 100% Joe Biden's fault. Yes, it is what many Democrats wanted. It is what many activists and commentators wanted. For that matter, it is what The New York Times editorial board wanted. But the fact is, it would not happen without the president of the United States making it happen. The president could order border officials under his authority to enforce the law and turn away those who have no legal right to enter the United States other than at a port of entry.

But Biden does just the opposite. The president is not trying to stop the flow of illegal crossers. Instead, he is trying to accommodate the flow, scrambling to find housing and living arrangements for those coming in. The message has gotten out to the world, and the world is coming.

The president, members of Congress and most Americans would never tolerate such a situation at the nation's airports or seaports. When anyone flies into the United States from abroad, landing at, say, Atlanta Hartsfield or Chicago O'Hare or LAX, the U.S. government demands that every single person present documents showing that he or she has a legal right to enter the country. Would anyone advocate scrapping that system and letting anyone and everyone enter, with or without documents? Of course not.