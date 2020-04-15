Commentary: Amid COVID-19 emergency, Gov. Kim Reynolds is leading

Since taking office, Gov. Reynolds has spurred on Iowa’s prosperous economy. Through prudent fiscal policies, not only has Governor Reynolds overseen a growing economy, but the state budget was as prepared for an emergency as it could be. As the COVID-19 emergency began Iowa had $800 million in budget reserves and a surplus of $200 million. With economic uncertainty likely to linger, Iowa’s budget is positioned much better than some of our neighbors to dampen the financial impact of this pandemic. Unfortunately, there is no way to shield every Iowa family or business from financial harm.

Governor Reynolds has been criticized by some for not following other states who have issued shelter-in-place orders. This criticism has increased especially after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, argued that all states should issue a shelter-in-place order. In response, Governor Reynolds reminded Iowans that since the beginning, Iowa has been following appropriate federal guidelines, even if she has yet to use the term “shelter-in-place.” In fact, after a recent phone conversation with Dr. Fauci and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Governor Reynolds reported that Dr. Fauci agreed that both states were “on the same page” as the federal guidelines.