Commentary: Aaron Lewis sings the talk of the right wing

Welcome to what passes for political discussion in America today.

Now personally, I find the the song’s lyrics silly. They’re reductive and unthoughtful, like if you talked to a bunch of Proud Boys as they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and then put their comments to music.

But why get worked up over dumb pop lyrics? I mean, compared with most of what’s out there, “Am I the Only One” is reasonably intellectual stuff.

The fact is, pop music is not written by professors or policymakers. Even the most classic of political protest songs includes one atrocious line by its Nobel Prize-winning author: “How many ears must one man have before he can hear people cry?” That conjures quite an image.

So I believe we should cut Aaron Lewis some slack on his writing. And as for his retrograde politics, well, he comes from a long tradition.

Of course, it’s true that not everyone who plays or listens to country music is a right-winger. Garth Brooks sang “Amazing Grace” at Joe Biden’s inauguration. The Dixie Chicks dropped the “Dixie” from their name after the death of George Floyd. Dolly Parton recently sang “Jolene” rewritten as “Vaccine,” in an effort to get people immunized. Willie Nelson backs LGBTQ rights (and of course laxer marijuana laws).