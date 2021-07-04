Coming soon: Tales of the lives of John Solomon Stratton, William Wright and Wallace McKinney.

This is the nature of the attributes of the heroes of these tales, John Solomon Stratton, William Wright and Wallace McKinney.

During the years immediately after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, the period of 1865-1877 is called "The Reconstruction." I do not have enough days left on this earth to examine and report to you how totally wrong that term is in light of the many still lingering unsolved equality issues which are daily evident in 2021.

What I do look forward to sharing with you are the stories of these three men. Where they came from. How they served the Union during the Civil War. How they lived their lives in North Iowa, and what became of their families through the stories of their next generations.

These three patriarchs, black veterans of The Great Rebellion, living and contributing in ways common to the agrarian communities of North Iowa of their times, were not only part of the composite blend of ethnicities, but were also leaders in the growing Black community and society to whom they shared their success.

I hope you tag along with me on this journey of re-acquaintance and the renewal of the tales from the lives of important pioneers that most people have never known. As radioman Paul Harvey used to say, "And now you will know the rest of the story."

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.