Coming soon: Tales of the lives of John Solomon Stratton, William Wright and Wallace McKinney.

Editor's Note: This column is the first in a series that highlight the lives of three Black North Iowa farmers and their struggles.
I have been immersed in the stories I am about to spin with you for well over 40 years. Yet I am a latecomer to this dance.
For more than 160 years, a steady queue of writers, documentarians, family genealogists and local historians have seen their research and assemblages handed off to the next generation of those whom are mesmerized by these American journeys.
Just hoping that some previously unknown nuance can be found before kicking the can down the road for the next historian to take over.
In many instances, our forbearers are better examples for plurality of respect and inclusion than the constant divisiveness of the world we witness today.
But as inclusiveness and respect for our neighbors may be the obvious sequitur of the individual profiles that follow, we all must also descry that being a Black, independent farmer in North Iowa in the late 1800's through the early 1900's added implicit racism to an already complex set of challenges.
I cannot begin sharing the stories of these three Black men, local self-sustaining farmers and Civil War veterans without acknowledging the keepers and researchers of the tales and lore that come to us in this day. From early oral histories to redundantly documented facts required of true family tree documentarians, the writers of these chronicles have been true to the men and the history of those times as they happened right here in North Iowa.
Even as facts are clarified over time, they have been true in acknowledging the contributions to the pioneering spirit that is our roots.
Memorial Day is the time Americans stop to reflect on those who have gone before us. Beyond family and friends, we focus on those whom have served in our military, through peace and war, through thick and thin, for the Republic under threat of secession, and to bring Entente Cordiale with all of our neighbors in the neighborhood we call Earth.
If one could mute and null out the vitriolic, rancorous, malicious and malevolent verbiage traded and compounded daily in 2021, between races, ethnicities, genders, ideologies and religions; at that moment it shows clarion clear that being a good and trustworthy neighbor transcends our prejudices and divides.
As Dr. King spoke to all of us over 100 years after Lincoln's Emancipation, finding the perfect words to evaluate our own hearts and the hearts of our neighbors; finding in a perfect world it is not the color of one's skin, or their religion, or lack thereof, nor their ethnicity, nor their gender, nor beliefs or persuasions. The value of any of us is gauged by the content of our character.
King's message refers to the core ethical values of honesty and integrity, respecting others, taking accountability and responsibility for one’s actions, being fair and just, and being someone who promotes compassion in others.
This is the nature of the attributes of the heroes of these tales, John Solomon Stratton, William Wright and Wallace McKinney.
During the years immediately after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, the period of 1865-1877 is called "The Reconstruction." I do not have enough days left on this earth to examine and report to you how totally wrong that term is in light of the many still lingering unsolved equality issues which are daily evident in 2021.
What I do look forward to sharing with you are the stories of these three men. Where they came from. How they served the Union during the Civil War. How they lived their lives in North Iowa, and what became of their families through the stories of their next generations.
These three patriarchs, black veterans of The Great Rebellion, living and contributing in ways common to the agrarian communities of North Iowa of their times, were not only part of the composite blend of ethnicities, but were also leaders in the growing Black community and society to whom they shared their success.
I hope you tag along with me on this journey of re-acquaintance and the renewal of the tales from the lives of important pioneers that most people have never known. As radioman Paul Harvey used to say, "And now you will know the rest of the story."
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.