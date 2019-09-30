My husband and I recently had a stark lesson on climate change. The farm that we had owned is in Vernon County Wisconsin, which lies in the picturesque Driftless region.
Friends called us about the Coon Valley flood of 2018 and we were concerned since Coon Valley is about 20 miles from the farm that we had owned. So we decided to visit Wisconsin this past summer.
In June 2018, 13 inches of rain fell in a deluge during the night. Eight inches of rain fell in 90 minutes. A dam burst and 20 feet of water ricocheted from wall to wall down the undulating curves of Coon Creek. Miles of farms and homes were affected. Some homes hung precariously on the hillside as the water swept through the rich valley. Coon Creek is a world class trout stream. Now buildings, cattle, machinery, and big boulders tumbled through the creek.
Our host family lived on higher ground where they operate an organic dairy. However their land also included a lower parcel on the creek. They lost two buildings and two tractors. One tractor was found downstream with only a bit of tire exposed in the mud. The stream was scoured to bedrock. Other areas were left with mud, debris, and swampland. Productive corn fields now grows cattails.
To see the extensive damage we traveled the twisting road 20 feet above the valley floor. The blacktop was undercut in places. (A hair-raising ride for me.) Personal stories of the flood abound. An 80 year old man was in his basement workshop when water rose suddenly. He hurried up the steps and out the door to scramble up the steep, forested hill to safety. Of course it was pitch black and pouring rain.
One couple’s pickup truck was swept away in 2018. The next year the 2019 cascade claimed their new car. The first floor of a solidly built house in the valley was submerged. Yet the owner slept soundly through the whole night on the second floor totally unaware of the storm!
Fortunately, no lives were lost. But sadly, 7 inches of rain flooded the valley again in 2019. The village of Coon Valley has been flooded 5 times since 1997. This area is experiencing climate change. Midwest farmers and climatologists are working together to solve climate change problems.
