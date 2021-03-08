Column: Sound business management helped Floyd County prevail

Floyd County businesses largely persisted through the pandemic, owing to sound management techniques. We were most fearful that our retail businesses would suffer. However, six new businesses are occupying storefronts on Charles City’s Main Street and FY 2020 retail sales in the county were 8.1% higher than in 2019 – even though the state as a whole showed a $114 million loss in retail sales in 2020.
In 2020 the Avenue of the Saints Development Park was officially accredited within the Iowa Certified Sites Program. This 75.34-acre parcel is situated at the intersection of Charles City’s South Grand Avenue and the four-lane Avenue of the Saints. The entrance is 600 feet from the Avenue. The community deems it one of the most marketable industrial sites in the Midwest.
As it has superior companies paying competitive wages, Floyd County has the highest average weekly manufacturing wages in North Iowa. Its average weekly wage was fully 45 percent higher than the mean of the remainder of counties for the first three quarters of 2020! This extrapolates to over $20,000 more personal income per year for Floyd County manufacturing employees, a foundational reason for considering a move to Floyd County.
Cambrex Charles City Inc., a leading manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients [APIs] and pharmaceutical intermediates, embarked on a $49.29 million expansion in 2020. 32 jobs with exceedingly competitive wages will be created. This follows Charles City’s Zoetis operation wrapping up a $55 million expansion project in 2020. Zoetis is a leading global animal health company which discovers, develops, and manufactures a diverse portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. We are very proud that these first-rate companies opted to invest so heavily in Floyd County/Charles City.
In 2021 Charles City looks forward to provision of 80 market-rate apartments, a new senior living complex [Birkwood Village] and relocation of TLC: The Learning Center to accommodate more children in meeting childcare demand. Also encouraging is the ongoing constructing of new homes in the Villas at Parkside subdivision.
There exist employment opportunities complemented by the labor fluidity conferred by the Avenue of the Saints. We encourage you to explore the attributes Floyd County has to offer. The community is competitive in retail, manufacturing, quality of life [recreation, social infrastructure], public and private schools, childcare and health care. Floyd County is working diligently to meet housing demand. Check us out.