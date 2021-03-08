Column: Sound business management helped Floyd County prevail

Floyd County businesses largely persisted through the pandemic, owing to sound management techniques. We were most fearful that our retail businesses would suffer. However, six new businesses are occupying storefronts on Charles City’s Main Street and FY 2020 retail sales in the county were 8.1% higher than in 2019 – even though the state as a whole showed a $114 million loss in retail sales in 2020.

In 2020 the Avenue of the Saints Development Park was officially accredited within the Iowa Certified Sites Program. This 75.34-acre parcel is situated at the intersection of Charles City’s South Grand Avenue and the four-lane Avenue of the Saints. The entrance is 600 feet from the Avenue. The community deems it one of the most marketable industrial sites in the Midwest.

As it has superior companies paying competitive wages, Floyd County has the highest average weekly manufacturing wages in North Iowa. Its average weekly wage was fully 45 percent higher than the mean of the remainder of counties for the first three quarters of 2020! This extrapolates to over $20,000 more personal income per year for Floyd County manufacturing employees, a foundational reason for considering a move to Floyd County.