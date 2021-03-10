Column: Schools take on new roles during pandemic

The theme of “perseverance” is very appropriate for this Progress 2021 column. Let me highlight a few of the ways staff and the district persevered despite the major challenges and obstacles caused by COVID-19.
The pandemic hit certainty on March 13, 2020, when it became evident to me that schools in Iowa were going to be closed for an extended period of time.
The staff’s first response of getting students food on a daily basis was true dedication to the mission of the district. The collaboration between the Food Service Department, Transportation Department, administration and volunteers was outstanding. This response to feeding all students has carried on through school closures, summer breaks and a part-time schedule for students.
The commitment of our custodial and maintenance staff to adapt and improve cleaning routines and procedures has been so critical in reducing the risks of spreading the virus at school. This significant accomplishment reduced absenteeism due to COVID positive cases well below the normal absenteeism rate for the cold and flu season. No district buildings were closed due to an outbreak in a building.
The district’s nurses became front line workers in the fight against the pandemic. They are the heroes of the school district’s contribution in minimizing the spread of the virus in the community. The nurses developing procedures for screening students and employees, triaged sick students and employees each day, contract traced positive cases, and volunteered their time and talents for other community organizations.
School continues to go on. While not done in the normal fashion, it is all memorable. Adjustments were made so graduation could be held and sports seasons happened. We have learned a lot about how to deliver online education and continue to reflect and improve. The district is in the process of opening a dedicated online school in the fall of 2021 to continue meeting the needs of those students and families who prefer online learning. The district broke ground on the construction of a new fieldhouse and swimming pool in February.
Yes, the Mason City Community School District persevered against the pandemic and is coming out of the experience better for it.
Dave Versteeg is the superintendent of Mason City Community Schools.