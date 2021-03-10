Column: Schools take on new roles during pandemic

The theme of “perseverance” is very appropriate for this Progress 2021 column. Let me highlight a few of the ways staff and the district persevered despite the major challenges and obstacles caused by COVID-19.

The pandemic hit certainty on March 13, 2020, when it became evident to me that schools in Iowa were going to be closed for an extended period of time.

The staff’s first response of getting students food on a daily basis was true dedication to the mission of the district. The collaboration between the Food Service Department, Transportation Department, administration and volunteers was outstanding. This response to feeding all students has carried on through school closures, summer breaks and a part-time schedule for students.

The commitment of our custodial and maintenance staff to adapt and improve cleaning routines and procedures has been so critical in reducing the risks of spreading the virus at school. This significant accomplishment reduced absenteeism due to COVID positive cases well below the normal absenteeism rate for the cold and flu season. No district buildings were closed due to an outbreak in a building.