COLUMN: Protecting the 'great experiment'

A Washington Post editorial adds that Republicans “have embraced a strategy of voter suppression because they fear that, if the rules are fair, they will lose.”

What makes the crisis even more acute is that the Supreme Court, with its 6 to 3 conservative majority, is unlikely to uphold legal challenges to those laws once they’re passed. The best option for Biden and the Democrats is to adopt federal legislation that sets national guidelines and impedes the GOP’s attempts at voter suppression.

Two bills are moving steadily through Congress that would do just that. One measure, which has already passed the House on a party-line vote, would mandate procedures like automatic voter registration, expanded early voting and free mail-in ballots. The second proposal would restore provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013 — that imposed federal supervision over states and districts with a history of discrimination.

Here’s Biden’s first problem: Those bills will inevitably be blocked in the Senate by Republican filibusters. So the new president must make a choice: stick with his loyalty to the filibuster and lose on voting rights? Or alter his position and entertain changes to the Senate rules?