Column: Pandemic, perseverance, and other 'P' words

Last spring, when news reports showed shoppers coming to blows over toilet paper, I thanked my lucky stars we live in North Iowa … a place where neighbors help neighbors during tough times. (Yes, even sharing a spare roll.)
PURPOSE
The Chamber’s role during emergencies—flood, pandemic, or otherwise—is clear. We connect our members to resources. Local business counts on us as a source of accurate information.
PLAN
Soon after Iowa’s first coronavirus case was confirmed on March 8, our staff quickly gathered with partners to develop a response plan. With so much to be done, it was important to avoid duplication of effort and stretch scarce resources as far as possible. Thankfully, strong relationships were already in place among us, and we kept our focus on the goal—to keep North Iowa open for business and keep our essential workers safe.
PEOPLE
This is our greatest strength. North Iowa benefits from PRINCIPLED leaders who PROMOTE dialogue over division. Our team made telephone calls to all 650 member businesses twice during the early months of the pandemic. We answered questions, collected information, and tried our best to assist them. Perhaps most importantly, we let them know we care.
PPP (and other relief programs)
Many of our referrals were to economic relief programs such as the federal Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Employee Retention Tax Credit, etc. as well as state and local resources. We offered webinars and conference calls with program experts and federal elected officials including Sen. Charles Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst, enabling employers to ask questions and share information regarding their most urgent needs.
POWER
As the region’s designated cheerleaders, we harnessed the POWER of spending locally by rallying community support for Buy Local promotions and put together a special Chamber Bucks promotion to boost local sales. Funds spent locally churn again and again in the North Iowa economy and produce a multiplier effect that benefits everyone.
PUSH-POKE-PROD
We promoted the “Mask of Wellness” campaign with our partners, and provided “starter kits” for local businesses with door signs, promotional materials, and a supply of disposable face masks. Masks are a PAIN, but they are a key tool in keeping local businesses open and North Iowans employed.
POSITIVITY
Economic recovery will be a long process, but we can feel positive that county unemployment rates are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, manufacturing job increases are well above national averages, and private investment in North Iowa new facilities and expansion projects continued despite the pandemic.
PATIENCE
We all want vaccines, we all want students back in school, and we all yearn for our “normal” lives to return. Our best shot at transitioning to the “new normal” is to exercise PATIENCE and to place the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors first. We can do this.
PROGRESS
Day by day, we’re making progress against this worldwide threat. Certainly, we have been challenged. We have neighbors who are hurting emotionally from the loss of loved ones and financially from mandated closures and capacity limitations. But North Iowans have demonstrated their resilience and their heartfelt support for one another. We’re #NorthIowaStrong and we’ll continue to work together. Onward.