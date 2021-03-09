Column: Pandemic, perseverance, and other 'P' words

Last spring, when news reports showed shoppers coming to blows over toilet paper, I thanked my lucky stars we live in North Iowa … a place where neighbors help neighbors during tough times. (Yes, even sharing a spare roll.)

PURPOSE

The Chamber’s role during emergencies—flood, pandemic, or otherwise—is clear. We connect our members to resources. Local business counts on us as a source of accurate information.

PLAN

Soon after Iowa’s first coronavirus case was confirmed on March 8, our staff quickly gathered with partners to develop a response plan. With so much to be done, it was important to avoid duplication of effort and stretch scarce resources as far as possible. Thankfully, strong relationships were already in place among us, and we kept our focus on the goal—to keep North Iowa open for business and keep our essential workers safe.

PEOPLE