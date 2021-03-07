Column: Osage schools improvised, adapted and overcame COVID-19

The Osage Community Schools were able to IMPROVISE, ADAPT and OVERCOME the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

Schools shut down in March 2020 and the school year ended with teachers doing weekly zoom lessons and student check-ins. Thousands of meals were packaged by kitchen staff and volunteers, which were available by pickup or delivery.

We IMPROVISED and celebrated our seniors by hosting a drive through parade at the school, with a graduation in our new gym and off site prom in June.

To prepare for the 2020-2021 school year, a Return to Learn Committee composed of community members, parents, and staff, proposed an innovative 2-1-2 schedule.

We were able to ADAPT and students attended face-to-face on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with all students learning virtually at home on Wednesdays. This model was a success for many reasons.

All buildings helped mitigate and contain COVID through adjusting schedules, placing students in pods, and most importantly, wearing masks and sanitizing. Our goal was to keep students and staff safe, while providing high quality learning opportunities.