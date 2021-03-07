Column: NIACOG has resources for local business recovery

The North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) is a regional planning organization serving Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth Counties.
Last year, our organization was the lucky recipient of a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to create a revolving loan fund to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We have funds available for loans up to $125,000, that come with terms of 3-15 years for fixed capital, working capital, or real estate business expenses. These come with 0% interest for the life of the loan, up to 24 months of deferred payments, and no application or origination fees. For example, a business approved for a 5-year loan would have zero payments for two years before the 5-year loan repayment starts, all at 0% interest. You pay back only what you borrowed.
The purpose of these funds is to help stabilize businesses who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and preserve or create jobs, as well as help new businesses who are addressing a need created by the pandemic.
Projects currently under consideration include inventory and equipment purchases, real estate acquisitions, and workforce hiring and training.
The federal grant also allowed NIACOG to hire two new staff members to administer the COVID-19 revolving loan fund and our legacy revolving loan fund, in addition to working on planning and economic development projects to help the region recover from the pandemic.
NIACOG is currently working with the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and Small Business Development Center at NIACC to develop low-to-no cost educational and micro-grant programs to help small businesses respond to and recover from the pandemic.
If you are interested in learning more about our Revolving Loan Fund programs, visit our website at www.niacog.org and follow the links to the Revolving Loan Fund page. The brochure has the most up-to-date information about our programs. You can also contact Amber Andersen at 641-423-0491 ext. 28 or aandersen@niacog.org.
Amber Andersen is writing for North Iowa Area Council of Governments.