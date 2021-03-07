Column: NIACOG has resources for local business recovery

The North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) is a regional planning organization serving Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth Counties.

Last year, our organization was the lucky recipient of a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to create a revolving loan fund to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have funds available for loans up to $125,000, that come with terms of 3-15 years for fixed capital, working capital, or real estate business expenses. These come with 0% interest for the life of the loan, up to 24 months of deferred payments, and no application or origination fees. For example, a business approved for a 5-year loan would have zero payments for two years before the 5-year loan repayment starts, all at 0% interest. You pay back only what you borrowed.

The purpose of these funds is to help stabilize businesses who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and preserve or create jobs, as well as help new businesses who are addressing a need created by the pandemic.

Projects currently under consideration include inventory and equipment purchases, real estate acquisitions, and workforce hiring and training.